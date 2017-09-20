FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BAML promotes O'Neil in Europe leadership reshuffle
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月20日 / 上午9点02分 / 1 个月前

MOVES-BAML promotes O'Neil in Europe leadership reshuffle

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 20 (IFR) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has promoted Jim O‘Neil, who previously ran the UK government body that managed the taxpayers’ holdings in bailed out banks, to co-head its corporate and investment bank in Europe.

O‘Neil is to run CIB for Europe, Middle East and Africa alongside Bob Elfring, according to a memo to staff seen by IFR. O‘Neil and Elfring will be aiming to increase market share and grow CIB across the region, the memo said.

O‘Neil and Elfring will remain in London and report to Christian Meissner, head of global CIB, and Alex Wilmot-Sitwell, president of EMEA.

O‘Neil has been running BAML’s global financial institutions group since rejoining BAML in 2013, after spending three years at UK Financial Investments, including as its chief executive. UKFI was set up to manage the UK government’s stakes in banks including Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds Banking Group, tasked with trying to sell down the holdings and manage the ownership commercially. It included dealing with difficult issues such as bonus payments and shrinking the businesses.

O‘Neil joined UKFI from BAML, where he began his career in 1993 in New York, before relocating to London in 1999, where he became head of international corporate finance and restructuring in 2008.

Eric Bischof will become sole head of global FIG after O‘Neil’s move, the memo said. Bischof is based in New York and reports to Diego De Giorgi, head of global investment banking. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below