MOVES-Barclays names Marsh head of EMEA, Asia banking
2017年10月3日 / 早上8点54分 / 15 天前

MOVES-Barclays names Marsh head of EMEA, Asia banking

Steve Slater

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - Barclays has appointed Reid Marsh as head of banking for Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific.

Marsh previously co-headed the bank’s entire Asia-Pacific operations alongside Jaideep Khanna, who will now take sole charge of the region.

A Barclays spokesman said Marsh’s appointment is effective immediately, giving him responsibility for all its banking activity outside of the Americas.

He will split his time betwewn London and Hong Kong and report to Joe McGrath, global head of banking. Banking includes advisory, capital markets and risk management services.

Marsh joined Barclays in 2010 as executive chairman of its industrials group, based in London. He relocated to Asia in 2014 to run banking in the region. He was previously at Citigroup, where he was co-head of its European industrials franchise. He joined Salomon Smith Barney (later part of Citigroup) in 1995. (Reporting by Steve Slater; Editing by Gareth Gore)

