MOVES-Barclays names Portelli for private bank unit

LONDON, Oct 5 (IFR) - Barclays has hired Andre Portelli to head its unit that develops products for wealthy clients from across its corporate and investment bank.

Portelli will lead the strategic solutions group and private assets in Barclays’ private bank and overseas services unit.

He most recently worked at UBS, where he led its private equity solutions team in Europe, Middle East and Africa. He has previously worked in currency, treasury, debt capital markets and private placements at Lehman Brothers, Nomura and UBS. (Reporting by Steve Slater)