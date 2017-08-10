FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barclays names ex-Citi banker Barry Rodrigues as head of Barclaycard
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
2017年8月10日 / 下午1点15分 / 3 天前

Barclays names ex-Citi banker Barry Rodrigues as head of Barclaycard

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Barclays has named former Citigroup banker Barry Rodrigues as the head of its Barclaycard International credit card division, the British bank said on Thursday.

Rodrigues, formerly the head of Citi's digital payments business, will be based in New York in his new role and will start in early November, the bank said.

He replaces Amer Sajed, who left the bank in July to focus on campaigning for civil liberties in the United States.

Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Anjuli Davies

