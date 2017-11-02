FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BNP hires John Gallo for new sales role
频道
专题
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
半岛局势
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
深度分析
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
中国财经
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月2日 / 晚上7点56分 / 更新于 14 小时前

MOVES-BNP hires John Gallo for new sales role

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (IFR) - BNP Paribas hired John Gallo as head of global markets institutional sales for the Americas, a newly created role, effective immediately.

Gallo joins BNP from Deutsche Bank, where he ran the institutional client group. Prior to that, he served as head of investor sales for global markets in North America at Citigroup. He will be based in New York.

Gallo will report to Bob Hawley, deputy head of BNP’s Americas investment banking group and Talbot Stark, global head of institutional sales for global markets. He will also join the Global Markets Americas executive committee. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Jack Doran)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below