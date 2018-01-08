FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-BNY Mellon's Alcentra hires Leland for US loans
频道
专题
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
科技电子
丰田公布专为企业打造的自动驾驶概念车 2020年代初测试
阿里巴巴创办人马云称将“认真考虑”在香港上市
中国财经
阿里巴巴创办人马云称将“认真考虑”在香港上市
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
时事要闻
朝鲜称将派遣高官和运动员代表团参加韩国平昌冬奥会--韩国官员
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 8, 2018 / 11:51 AM / 更新于 a day ago

MOVES-BNY Mellon's Alcentra hires Leland for US loans

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 8 (IFR) - Alcentra, the alternative fixed income specialist unit of Bank of New York Mellon, has appointed Leland Hart as head of US loans and high-yield.

Leland joins from BlackRock, where he was a managing director. He joined BlackRock in 2009 and had primary responsibility for investing, fundraising and managing its loan business. He previously worked in Lehman Brothers’ leveraged capital markets group for eight years, and before that was at Bank of America.

Alcentra said Leland will lead its 16-person investment and research team in New York and Boston.

He will work closely with Chris Barris, Kevin Cronk and Frank Longobardi, portfolio managers for loan, high-yield and multi-strategy funds, and report to Vijay Rajguru, co-chief investment officer.

Alcentra said its US liquid credit platform has US$12.5bn in assets under management as of September 30. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below