2 天前
MOVES-Bruno moves to Houlihan Lokey
路透调查
深度分析
深度分析
2017年8月3日 / 中午11点45分 / 2 天前

MOVES-Bruno moves to Houlihan Lokey

Christopher Spink

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Aug 3 (IFR) - Senior M&A banker Filippo Bruno has joined the joint venture between Italian advisory boutique Leonardo and US-headquartered firm Houlihan Lokey as a managing director in corporate finance.

He previously worked at Banca IMI, the investment banking arm of Intesa Sanpaolo, focusing on clients in the telecoms, media and technology area. Before that he was at Lazard in Italy as a managing director.

Houlihan Lokey set up its Italian joint venture with Leonardo in November 2015 after acquiring the investment banking operations of the latter entity in Germany, the Netherlands and Spain. Matteo Manfredi is CEO of the business. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

