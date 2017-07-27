FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Bucaille to step down as Lazard CFO
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月27日

MOVES-Bucaille to step down as Lazard CFO

Christopher Spink

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - Matthieu Bucaille is to step down as chief financial officer of Lazard from October 1 after six years in the post to become chief executive of Lazard International, based in Paris.

Evan Russo, current co-head of capital markets and capital structure advisory, will replace Bucaille as CFO. Russo has been in his current position for a decade. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs and Barclays.

In addition Scott Hoffman, general counsel, will also become chief administrative officer, to help coordinate the firm's strategy. And Bruno Roger, chairman of Lazard France, will be vice chairman of Lazard Group. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

