MOVES-Citadel hires Gottlander for swaps trading

LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - Citadel Securities has hired Daniel Gottlander as head of swaps trading. He will begin his new role in October.

Gottlander joins from Citigroup, where he was a vice president in the North American rates trading group with responsibility for developing technology, pricing and risk management for the bank’s US dollar interest rate swap desk.

In his new role, Gottlander will support the expansion of Citadel Securities’ fast-growing fixed income franchise, including the electronic business for benchmark US dollar and euro interest rate swaps as well as the firm’s voice business for customised swaps.

The addition of a new senior role highlights the continued ambitions of the securities arm of Ken Griffin’s Chicago-based hedge fund group, which began making markets in US dollar swaps in 2014. The business quickly proved to be a disruptive force, becoming a top-three market-maker for electronically-traded US dollar swaps in a matter of months.

Last year the firm expanded its swaps market-making activities in Europe with the addition of euro-denominated instruments and added credit default swaps in the US. More recently, it added on- and off-the-run Treasury trading to support the swap business. (Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)