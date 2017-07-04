FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
MOVES-Citi hires Smolen to head EMEA exotic equities trading
2017年7月4日 / 上午11点10分 / 1 个月前

MOVES-Citi hires Smolen to head EMEA exotic equities trading

Steve Slater

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, July 4 (IFR) - Citigroup has hired Robert Smolen from JP Morgan to head its exotic equity derivatives trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smolen most recently managed JP Morgan’s index correlation and hybrid trading books and will be based in London, according to a memo sent to staff and seen by IFR.

It said Citi's global hybrids trading team will report to Smolen to bring the hybrids and exotics trading teams closer together.

The memo said Rob Pitcher and Cornelius Griffin have been named as global co-heads of exotic equity derivative trading, taking over from Emmanuel Girod, the head of equity exotic trading who left the bank in April. Pitcher was head of EMEA exotic equity trading and Griffin had the corresponding role in North America.

Citi has made several recent hires in equities as it seeks to expand the business. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

