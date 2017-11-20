MOVES-Citi names Iqtidar head of CEEMEA M&A

LONDON, Nov 20 (IFR) - Citigroup has named Omar Iqtidar as head of mergers and acquisitions for the central and eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa region.

Iqtidar succeeds Cisco Abularach, who earlier this year was appointed head of EMEA real estate and infrastructure for Citi’s corporate and investment bank.

Iqtidar will report to Alison Harding-Jones, head of EMEA M&A and vice-chair of EMEA CIB, and to Linos Lekkas, head of CIB for CEEMEA. Iqtidar has worked for Citi for 16 years and will relocate to London from Dubai, where he has been based since 2008.

It was one of several CEEMEA appointments announced by Citi in an internal memo seen by IFR:

-Miguel Azevedo was appointed as head of investment banking for a newly created cluster across Middle East and Africa (excluding South Africa). Azevedo joined Citi in 2010 as head of CIB for Portugal and in 2013 was additionally appointed as head of IB for Africa (excluding Egypt and South Africa);

-Hamza Girach was named co-head of Middle East IB, joining from the EMEA energy investment banking team, where he has spent all of his 14 years at Citi. He will become sole head of the business after a transition period alongside Iqtidar;

-Theo Giatrakos was appointed head of IB for central and southeast Europe. He joined Citi in 2011 and his current role has included heading IB for Greece and Cyprus. (Reporting by Steve Slater)