MOVES-Citi names Stiris to head Sweden business
January 11, 2018 / 4:21 PM / a day ago

MOVES-Citi names Stiris to head Sweden business

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - Citigroup has appointed Alexander Stiris to head its business in Sweden and run corporate banking across the Nordic region.

The bank said Stiris will be based in Stockholm and report to Zdenek Turek, CEO of Citibank Europe, and Tom Isaac, head of corporate banking for EMEA.

Stiris joined Citi in 2001 and has worked for the bank in Madrid, London, Hong Kong and Dubai. He was most recently a managing director in its corporate bank, covering telecoms, media and technology in EMEA, based in London.

He replaces Mikkel Gronlykke in Sweden, who has relocated to London to run corporate banking for central and eastern Europe. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

