MOVES-Citi picks investment banking co-heads for Nordics
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
综述：美国对朝韩会谈表示赞赏 但朝鲜拒绝讨论去核化问题
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
独家：加拿大日益确信特朗普将很快宣布美国退出NAFTA--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
韩国主要加密货币交易所遭警方和税务部门突击检查--消息
January 10, 2018 / 9:59 AM / a day ago

MOVES-Citi picks investment banking co-heads for Nordics

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 10 (IFR) - Citigroup has named Lars Ingemarsson and Ari Makela as co-heads of investment banking for the Nordic region.

Ingemarsson, who is based in Stockholm, joined Citi in 2011 from JP Morgan, and has previously focused on the Swedish market. Makela, who will stay in Helsinki, joined the bank the same year from Deutsche Bank and has focused on the Finnish market.

Both will report to Manuel Falco, head of EMEA corporate and investment banking. They will lead a team that includes Nicholas Blach Petersen, head of investment banking in Denmark, and Morten Eikebu, head of investment banking in Norway.

Reporting by Steve Slater

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
