FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#达沃斯论坛
#中美关系
#特朗普专访
#加密货币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
#公司新闻(英文)
January 25, 2018 / 3:59 PM / in 13 hours

MOVES-Citi promotes Cogolludo to run commodities

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 25 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted Jose Cogolludo to be global head of commodities, replacing Stuart Staley, who was recently named head of its Asian markets and securities services business.

Cogolludo is currently head of sales for commodity derivatives. He will be based in London and report to Paco Ybarra, head of markets and securities services.

Cogolludo joined Citi in 2012 from BNP Paribas, where he was head of sales for commodity derivatives. Before that he held senior positions in commodities at JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs.

Staley, who was given his new role earlier this month, spent eight years as London-based global head of commodities. In that time the bank had significantly strengthened its commodities platform, providing risk management, strategic advice, liquidity provision and innovative hedging and financing transactions, Ybarra said in a memo to staff seen by IFR. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below