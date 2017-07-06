FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Citi promotes Raja to EMEA head of credit trading
2017年7月6日

MOVES-Citi promotes Raja to EMEA head of credit trading

LONDON, July 6 (IFR) - Citigroup has promoted Amit Raja to head of credit markets trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa, filling the position left vacant by Fred Jallot's departure in April.

Raja had been global head of distressed trading since 2014. He will remain the head of European leveraged trading, but the US distressed credit trading team, which previously reported to him, will now report to Brian Archer.

Raja will have responsibility - with the credit trading product heads - for all credit trading businesses in the region, including commercial paper, investment grade, high yield, loans, distressed, EM credit, structured credit and credit opportunities, the bank said in a memo seen by IFR.

Raja joined Citi in 1997 and moved into credit trading in 2009. He will report to Carey Lathrop and Mickey Bhatia from a product perspective and Leo Arduini from a regional perspective, the memo said. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

