MOVES-Citi's Winter springs to BNP Paribas

LONDON, Jan 11 (IFR) - Investment banker Eirik Winter has left Citigroup after over 20 years to take up a senior position at BNP Paribas as chief executive officer for the French bank in the Nordic region and head of corporate and institutional banking Nordics.

At Citigroup Winter was head of debt capital markets and syndicate for EMEA in London until March 2010, when he became head of investment banking for the Nordics, also based in London.

“BNP Paribas has several hundred people in the region and a range of businesses, so this is a management and strategic exercise for me but I will remain deal-focused,” Winter told IFR.

Winter is Swedish but was born in Finland. He originally joined what was Salomon Brothers in 1996, prior to its incorporation into Citi.

Earlier this week Citigroup said that Lars Ingemarsson and Ari Makela had been appointed co-heads of investment banking for the Nordic region. Both joined the bank in 2011. Ingemarsson is based in Stockholm and Makela in Helsinki. They cover Swedish and Finnish markets, respectively.

Winter will start his role at BNP Paribas on April 3, reporting to Yannick Jung, who on December 1 was promoted to head of global banking EMEA.

Jung was previously head of corporate clients financing and advisory EMEA. In his new position he is responsible for global banking, supervising all the bank’s country managers as well as financing, advisory and transaction banking service lines for its corporate clients across EMEA.

Jung is based in Paris and reports to Yann Geradin, head of CIB.

Winter will be a member of the global banking EMEA board. The French bank has set out regions outside France in which it wants to grow, with the Nordics being one of them. Winter will also develop relationships with potential clients in the tech and digital sectors.

In addition, the bank has appointed George Holst as vice chairman of the corporate executive sponsorship board, chaired by Jung to whom he will report. This position also develops relationships with corporate clients. He joins from JP Morgan, where he was global head of retail investment banking. He will also be on the global banking EMEA board, and will be based in Paris.

Matthew Ponsonby, head of global banking in the UK, will also report to Jung and Anne Marie Verstraeten, UK country head. He is also on the global banking EMEA board. He joined in October from Barclays. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; additional reporting by Alex Chambers)