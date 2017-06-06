FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
MOVES-Credit Suisse hires info services banker from Foros -sources
2017年6月6日 / 凌晨1点13分 / 2 个月前

MOVES-Credit Suisse hires info services banker from Foros -sources

Liana B. Baker

2 分钟阅读

SAN FRANCISCO, June 5 (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG has hired Simon Auerbach from boutique investment bank Foros to focus on business and information services, according to people familiar with the matter.

Auerbach, a managing director, will start in July in New York and cover companies such as Thomson Reuters Corp and Bloomberg LP, according to the sources, who asked not to be named because the hire had not yet been announced.

A spokesman for Credit Suisse declined to comment, while a representative for Foros and Auerbach did not respond to requests for comment.

Auerbach will report to Mark Simonian, Credit Suisse's global co-head of technology, media and telecommunications and also to the Americas media and telecom head, Eric Federman, the sources added.

Auerbach was one of the first bankers to join Foros, a boutique bank founded by Jean Manas, who started it in 2009 after leaving Deutsche Bank AG.

Previously, Auerbach worked at Goldman Sachs from 2001 to 2009, according to his LinkedIn page.

Credit Suisse's most recent information services banker, Michael Gilbert, left the bank last year to join PJT Partners Inc.

Reporting by Liana B. Baker in San Francisco; Editing by Peter Cooney

