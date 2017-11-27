FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Deutsche Bank's funds arm hires private equity head - memo
频道
专题
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
美联储
美联储主席接班人鲍威尔：过去的鹰派 现在的就业优先派
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
国际财经
英国央行称银行系统可以继续支撑实体经济渡过“无序”退欧
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
时事要闻
中国部分取消赴韩团队游禁令--韩联社
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年11月27日 / 上午9点04分 / 2 天前

MOVES-Deutsche Bank's funds arm hires private equity head - memo

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Deutsche Asset Management, the fund management arm of Deutsche Bank, has hired Mark McDonald from Credit Suisse Asset Management to be the firm’s global head of private equity secondaries, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The secondaries market is where private equity investments are bought and sold. Deals include the stakes in the companies concerned as well as funding commitments not drawn down.

The note to staff by Head of Alternatives Pierre Cherki said McDonald would be based in London and look to grow the business through a focus on “difficult-to-access secondary market opportunities and special situations”.

“Mark brings to the franchise an established history of leading private equity business strategies from origination to execution as well as strong institutional client engagement,” Cherki wrote.

McDonald, who will report to Cherki, was most recently the global head of secondary advisory at CSAM and a senior member of the screening committee for the firm’s private fund group.

The hire comes as Deutsche Bank prepares to list a portion of its asset management arm in a deal that is expected to raise around 2 billion euros.

Ratings agency Fitch last month described the amount of so-called ‘dry powder’ - uncalled investment capital available to be used by alternative asset managers as “staggering”, at around $1.6 trillion. (Reporting by Simon Jessop Editing by Greg Mahlich)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below