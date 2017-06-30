FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 个月前
MOVES-Deutsche’s Stefanick switches to Evercore
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月30日 / 上午10点28分 / 1 个月前

MOVES-Deutsche’s Stefanick switches to Evercore

Christopher Spink

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, June 30 (IFR) - Paul Stefanick, Deutsche Bank’s chairman of global corporate and investment banking, is leaving the German lender after eight years to become a senior managing director at expanding advisory specialist Evercore.

Stefanick will primarily advise major multinational clients at Evercore and be a “senior leader” of the company, joining its management committee.

Stefanick only took up his most recent role at Deutsche in September after Mark Fedorick, global head of debt capital markets, was made head of CIB in the Americas. In March Deutsche created a new CIB division, including markets, under CFO Marcus Schenck and Garth Ritchie.

Former CIB head Jeff Urwin has also left but Deutsche has been active recruiting new M&A bankers in the Americas this year too. This week it hired Bill White as head of US life sciences from Citigroup.

Before joining Deutsche in 2009, Stefanick was chairman of global M&A at Merrill Lynch, where he worked for 20 years advising industrials companies. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below