FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Eurofima's head of capital markets departs
频道
专题
综述：朝鲜重新开通边境热线 特朗普称他的核按钮比朝鲜威力更大
半岛局势
综述：朝鲜重新开通边境热线 特朗普称他的核按钮比朝鲜威力更大
焦点：美国以国家安全为由阻止马云旗下的蚂蚁金服收购速汇金
深度分析
焦点：美国以国家安全为由阻止马云旗下的蚂蚁金服收购速汇金
投机客在12月26日当周增持比特币空头仓位--CFTC
国际财经
投机客在12月26日当周增持比特币空头仓位--CFTC
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
January 2, 2018 / 10:41 AM / 更新于 a day ago

MOVES-Eurofima's head of capital markets departs

Helene Durand

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 2 (IFR) - Michele Montefiori, Eurofima’s head of capital markets, has left the supranational, according to multiple sources.

Montefiori departed at the end of 2017. He had been head of capital markets since January 2010, having joined in July 2007.

Eurofima, the European Company for the Financing of Railroad Rolling Stock, raises around Sfr1.5bn per year in various currencies, including Swiss francs, US dollars, euros and Australian dollars.

Eurofima did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand,; editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below