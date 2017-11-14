MOVES-Evercore hires Paul Aaron from Goldman

NEW YORK, Nov 14 (IFR) - Independent investment bank Evercore hired ex-Goldman Sachs banker Paul Aaron as a senior managing director in its advisory group.

He will be based in New York and advise large, multinational corporate clients.

Aaron was most recently a partner at Goldman advising corporate clients across sectors including industrials, aerospace and defense, chemicals, automotive, logistics, financial institutions and media.

Prior to joining Goldman in 2004, Aaron was a managing director in corporate business development at General Electric and was previously with Morgan Stanley. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)