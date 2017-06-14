FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
MOVES- Evercore taps Krumpelman for financial services group
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
MOVES- Evercore taps Krumpelman for financial services group

NEW YORK, June 14 (IFR) - Evercore hired Tannon Krumpelman to lead its advisory business for banking and specialty finance companies in the Americas working out of New York.

Krumpelman, who will also serve as a senior managing director advising clients in the financial services sector, joins Evercore from UBS where he was a managing director and head of banks for the Americas.

He joined UBS in 2014 from Goldman Sachs where he was a managing director in its financial institutions group.

He began his investment banking career at JP Morgan. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

