MOVES-Goldman Sachs hires Jeff Douthit from Credit Suisse
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月20日 / 下午5点25分 / 2 个月前

MOVES-Goldman Sachs hires Jeff Douthit from Credit Suisse

Philip Scipio

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 20 (IFR) - Goldman Sachs poached Jeff Douthit from rival Credit Suisse naming him head of global business and consumer services, according to an internal memo.

Douthit, who joins Goldman as a partner, will start in September. He will work out of Chicago as a member of Goldman's industrials group, reporting to Dusty Philip.

Douthit worked at Credit Suisse for 21 years, most recently as head of the business and consumer services group and as co-head of investment banking in Chicago. He took the top spot in Chicago in 2013 after James Nappo left the bank for Jefferies. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

