2 个月前
MOVES-Greenhill hires Mack from Barclays for restructuring
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月22日 / 下午5点09分 / 2 个月前

MOVES-Greenhill hires Mack from Barclays for restructuring

Philip Scipio

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, June 22 (IFR) - Greenhill & Co is beefing up its restructuring group with the addition of George Mack, formerly Barclays' head of the global restructuring.

Mack will join the investment bank as a managing director and co-head of financing advisory and restructuring for North America, working out of New York.

He will work with Eric Mendelsohn, head of Greenhill's restructuring group for North America, who joined the firm five years ago from Lazard.

Mack has 18 years of experience advising on the restructuring, purchase, sale and financing of companies in a wide range of industries in all stages of financial distress.

He began his career at Lehman Brothers, and stayed on with Barclays after Lehman was acquired in 2008.

Separately, Greenhill hired Stephen Conner from rival Perella Weinberg as a managing director in energy services group. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

