MOVES-Houlihan Lokey hires Pund from Lazard
January 9, 2018 / 5:18 PM / a day ago

MOVES-Houlihan Lokey hires Pund from Lazard

Philip Scipio

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Jan 9 (IFR) - Houlihan Lokey hired Nathan Pund as a managing director in its consumer group working out of Dallas and focusing on the active lifestyle sector.

Pund joins Houlihan from Lazard’s middle market group, where he was a managing director.

Prior to Lazard, he was a managing director at DA Davidson, which hired Pund in 2010 as part of a deal to acquire Silver Steep Partners, the boutique investment banking firm he co-founded in 2005. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; Editing by Jack Doran)

