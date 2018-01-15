FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-HSBC's Ramesh switches to Jefferies
#公司新闻(英文)
January 15, 2018

MOVES-HSBC's Ramesh switches to Jefferies

Christopher Spink

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - Jefferies has appointed Bala Ramesh as European co-head of leveraged finance alongside Nick Rodolakis. He joins from HSBC, where he was a senior member of the European leveraged credit syndicate.

“We are pleased that Bala Ramesh is joining up with Nick Rodolakis to lead our Leveraged finance business in Europe,” said Dominic Lester, European head of investment banking at Jefferies.

Jefferies has made a number of recent hires in EMEA, including Kaspar van Griensven and Serge Fielmich from Deutsche Bank to lead investment banking across Benelux, and Graham Davidson from Perella Weinberg as co-head of European FIG.

In addition Christopher Dickinson and Matt Rosedale have joined from JP Morgan and Nomura’s Marc Potel has been made European head of general industrials. Potel starts in February.

The US firm has also hired Raj Khatri from Macquarie as European head of metals and mining. He starts in February as well. Starting in April is Shore Capital’s Ed Matthews and Dai Clement and Lorna Shearin. Both the latter are joining from RBC in the power, utilities and infrastructure areas. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

