#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月1日 / 下午4点40分 / 2 天前

MOVES-Jefferies hires Slosser to boost 144a roster

Philip Scipio

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (IFR) - Jefferies hired FBR head of investment banking Ken Slosser as its head of permanent capital, a new position in its equity capital markets division.

The permanent capital group will initially focus on increasing Jefferies share of Rule 144a equity private placements. Slosser is well suited for the job coming from FBR, which was the market leader with more than 90 completed 144a bookrun offerings.

Slosser will report to Jefferies’ global head of equity capital markets Jesse Mark. (Reporting by Philip Scipio; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
