FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-JP Morgan hires Seo for EMEA payments
频道
专题
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
比特币
焦点：比特币暂停在纪录高位下方 年内与11月分别涨915%和55%
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
深度分析
调查：英退谈判出现进展迹象 无序退欧机率下滑--分析师
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
国际财经
全球钢铁过剩产能谁之过？ 中国与美国看法难有交集
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月29日 / 上午10点22分 / 2 天前

MOVES-JP Morgan hires Seo for EMEA payments

Steve Slater

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 29 (IFR) - JP Morgan has hired Sungmahn Seo from Deutsche Bank to head its payments and business transformation business in Europe, Middle East and Africa, as part of an expansion of its wholesale payments business.

Seo will join in January in the newly created role, which will see him lead treasury services payments in the region. He will become a member of the bank’s global treasury services management team and report to Sue Dean, head of transaction banking for EMEA.

Seo had a number of roles in Deutsche’s global transaction banking, including head of strategy, chief operating officer and, most recently, head of GTB non-core. Before Deutsche he was a partner at McKinsey, where he led its transaction banking practice. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below