MOVES-Mizuho Intl hires Peerbhoy to head fixed income
MOVES-Mizuho Intl hires Peerbhoy to head fixed income

LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - Mizuho has hired Zahra Peerbhoy as head of fixed income for its London-based international securities and investment banking arm.

Mizuho International said on Tuesday Peerbhoy will be based in London and be responsible for fixed income sales, fixed income trading, structured solutions and derivatives. She will report to Michiel de Jong, president and CEO of Mizuho International.

Peerbhoy joined this month from Credit Suisse, where she spent 24 years and was a managing director in its global markets division. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

