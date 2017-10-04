FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Morgan Stanley's Antakly moves to PJT
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 下午1点18分 / 14 天前

MOVES-Morgan Stanley's Antakly moves to PJT

Christopher Spink

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Oct 4 (IFR) - PJT Partners has hired Michel Antakly, an experienced natural resources M&A banker, from Morgan Stanley.

Antakly is the latest senior banker to move from the US investment bank to the boutique set up by Paul Taubman, who used to be co-president of institutional securities at Morgan Stanley.

Antakly started in his new role on Monday, according to a source close to PJT, and will work in its London office alongside Johannes Groeller, who was co-head of M&A in Europe at Morgan Stanley.

In the second quarter PJT’s revenues rose 22% year-on-year to US$109.3m. The firm was started in 2013 and joined forces with investment firm Blackstone’s advisory business in 2015. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below