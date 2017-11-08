FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Nomura hires Ghalloudi for credit role
频道
专题
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
特朗普亚洲行
特朗普警告朝鲜“残暴政权”正走向极度危险境地
众泰汽车与福特成立纯电动乘用车合资公司 总投资50亿元
中国财经
众泰汽车与福特成立纯电动乘用车合资公司 总投资50亿元
英国国际发展大臣Patel辞职 特雷莎·梅政府面临新考验
时事要闻
英国国际发展大臣Patel辞职 特雷莎·梅政府面临新考验
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月8日 / 下午5点46分 / 更新于 8 小时前

MOVES-Nomura hires Ghalloudi for credit role

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 8 (IFR) - Nomura has hired former Citigroup banker Omar Ghalloudi as head of developed markets trading, flow credit for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Nomura said in the newly created role Ghalloudi will be tasked with expanding business in developed markets for financials, for corporate credit across investment grade and high yield and distressed. He will have additional responsibility for Greece and Cyprus government bond trading.

Ghalloudi will be based in London and report to James Milligan, head of flow credit for EMEA.

Ghalloudi was previously head of single name investment-grade credit trading at Citigroup and before that was head of investment-grade credit trading at Deutsche Bank, and has also worked at Bank of America. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below