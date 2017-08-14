FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-RBC co-head of FIG Wiant joins Lazard
2017年8月14日 / 下午2点38分 / 20 小时前

MOVES-RBC co-head of FIG Wiant joins Lazard

Philip Scipio

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Aug 14 (IFR) - Lazard has hired Jerry Wiant as managing director in its North America financial institutions group covering depository institutions.

Wiant had been co-head of the RBC Capital Markets US FIG since 2011. His exit from RBC comes roughly seven months after RBC hired Venkat Badinehal from Deutsche Bank as co-head of its FIG with Wiant earlier this year.

At Lazard, Wiant will work with Gary Howe, head of North America FIG. He will be based in New York. (Reporting by Philip Scipio)

