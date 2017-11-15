FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Santander hires White for European infrastructure debt
2017年11月15日 / 下午3点57分 / 更新于 17 小时前

MOVES-Santander hires White for European infrastructure debt

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Nov 15 (IFR) - Santander has hired Bart White from UBS to head European infrastructure debt advisory in the Spanish bank’s global corporate banking business.

Santander said in the newly created role White will help it broaden its infrastructure advisory, lending and capital markets offering to clients.

He will report to Alejandro Ciruelos and Carlos Muniz, heads of project and infrastructure finance and debt advisory in London and globally (based in Madrid), respectively.

White joined UBS in 2013 and was head of infrastructure and utilities finance. Before that he worked for five years at Royal Bank of Scotland’s global banking and markets arm, specialising in event-driven secured financings for EMEA infrastructure clients. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

