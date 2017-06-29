MOVES-SunTrust boosts technology group with four hires

NEW YORK, June 29 (IFR) - SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, the corporate and investment bank of SunTrust Banks, has hired four managing directors including David Bain who joins as head of technology and services M&A.

Bain comes to SunTrust from Pacific Crest Securities where he was co-head of investment banking and head of M&A. Prior to that, he worked as an M&A banker at Sagent Advisors, Wachovia Securities and Lehman Brothers.

SunTrust has also hired Scott Peterson from BMO Capital Markets as a managing director to cover software, and Per-Arne "PA" Weiner from boutique Signal Hill as a managing director on financial technology coverage.

Terry Tillman also joins from Raymond James as managing director in software equity research.

Bain and Peterson will be based in San Francisco. Weiner is based in New York, while Tillman works in Atlanta.