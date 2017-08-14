FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Tehan joins Houlihan Lokey in Sydney
2017年8月14日 / 下午3点08分 / 19 小时前

MOVES-Tehan joins Houlihan Lokey in Sydney

Christopher Spink

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Aug 14 (IFR) - Matthew Tehan has been hired by Houlihan Lokey as a managing director in the US advisory firm's Sydney office, leading the firm's capital markets group in Australia.

He joins from Credit Suisse where he has spent 17 years, most recently as co-head of debt and derivatives in the bank's capital markets solutions group in Sydney. He has also worked in New York.

Houlihan Lokey has been expanding its capital markets business in recent months, hiring three managing directors this year, including Tehan. The other two were in New York and London. The team now has 35 professionals in all. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

