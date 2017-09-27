FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-UBS hires MacKenzie for EMEA leveraged capital markets
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年9月27日 / 下午2点18分 / 21 天前

MOVES-UBS hires MacKenzie for EMEA leveraged capital markets

Max Bower

2 分钟阅读

LONDON, Sept 27 (Reuters) - UBS has hired Bruce MacKenzie as a managing director in EMEA leveraged capital markets (LCM), reporting to David Slade, the bank’s global co-head of leveraged finance.

MacKenzie, a high-yield capital markets professional, was previously head of leveraged capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in London and spent 10 years at Deutsche Bank prior to that.

“Bruce is a critical hire for the EMEA leveraged finance business and fills a gap in our lead left credentials for high yield bonds,” said Slade.

MacKenzie will work alongside managing director Abudy Taha, who also reports to Slade. Both will focus on loans and high-yield bonds.

MacKenzie’s appointment follows the recent hire of Damien Hedderwick as a director in the bank’s LCM team from Credit Suisse.

UBS’ leveraged finance business has generated “significant momentum” in the last year, according to Slade.

The bank was one of the leads on German generic pharmaceuticals manufacturer Stada’s recent €4.1bn buyout by Bain Capital and Cinven (Editing by Tessa Walsh)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below