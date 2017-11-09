FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mozambique to approve Anadarko's gas field plan this month - minister
2017年11月9日 / 上午10点52分 / 1 天前

Mozambique to approve Anadarko's gas field plan this month - minister

1 分钟阅读

MAPUTO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Mozambique will approve Anadarko’s development plan for an offshore gas field this month, an important step in the U.S. firm’s Liquefied Natural Gas project, energy minister Letícia Klemens said on Thursday.

The Golfinho field will supply gas to Mozambique’s first onshore LNG plant consisting of two initial LNG trains with a total capacity of 12 million tonnes per annum.

Anadarko’s plant, which will cost around $15 billion, is due to be producing LNG by 2022 or 2023 but has suffered several delays. (Reporting by Manuel Mucari; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by James Macharia)

