FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
22 天内
Russia's Rosneft plans to open Mozambique office - diplomat
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月13日 / 上午10点24分 / 22 天内

Russia's Rosneft plans to open Mozambique office - diplomat

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Rosneft is preparing to open an office in Mozambique, a senior Mozambican diplomat said, a further sign that the Russian oil major is eyeing oil and gas deals in Africa.

Mozambique's Ambassador to Russia Mario Saraiva Ngwenya also told Reuters that Mozambique expected to sign by the end of the year an agreement on the development terms of blocks that Rosneft and ExxonMobil were awarded in 2015.

"In the next few weeks there is a delegation from Rosneft visiting Maputo. Rosneft is preparing, planning to open an office in Mozambique," he said.

In 2015 Mozambique awarded Rosneft and Exxon three contract areas: A5-B in the Angoche Basin as well as Z5-C and Z5-D in the Zambezi Delta.

"The government of Mozambique is in a negotiating process with Rosneft. We expect to sign a public agreement on terms of development of those blocks before the end of 2017," the ambassador said.

Mozambique, which has been in the throes of a debt crisis, has large untapped natural gas reserves and has historically had close ties with Russia.

Rosneft, the world's largest listed oil producer by output, is trying to increase its gas output and has global ambitions as the Kremlin's energy champion.

In 2015, Rosneft said that liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports would be a primary development case if gas discoveries were sufficient in Mozambique.

Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin worked as a Soviet translator in Africa, according to former classmates and fellow Soviet translators.

Rosneft declined comment when contacted by Reuters. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; editing by Katya Golubkova)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below