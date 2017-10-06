FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's MS&AD to invest $1 bln in UK's ReAssure Jersey
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
深度分析
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
时事要闻
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁“危险且短视”
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月6日 / 凌晨12点15分 / 12 天前

Japan's MS&AD to invest $1 bln in UK's ReAssure Jersey

1 分钟阅读

TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings Inc said on Friday it had agreed with Swiss Re AG to invest 800 million pounds ($1.05 billion) to take a stake of up to 15 percent in UK-based ReAssure Jersey One Ltd.

MS&AD said it would initially buy 5.0 percent of ReAssure from Swiss Re for 175 million pounds in cash, aiming to close the transaction in the first quarter of 2018, pending regulatory approval.

The remainder of the 800 million pound investment, in the form of new shares, would be completed within three years from the closing of the initial purchase, it said in a statement.

Shares of MS&AD were up 1.1 percent in early trade, while Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei average was up about 0.4 percent. ($1 = 0.7627 pounds) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below