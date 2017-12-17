FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
M&T Bank's CEO Robert Wilmers dies -bank
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
韩国虚拟货币交易所Youbit遭黑客攻击损失严重 将申请破产
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
美国国安新战略文件称俄罗斯干涉他国内政 将中俄列为竞争对手
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
恒生料2018年香港经济增速放缓至2.8% 就业及股市效应减退
December 17, 2017 / 9:31 PM / 2 days ago

M&T Bank's CEO Robert Wilmers dies -bank

1 分钟阅读

NEW YORK, Dec 17 (Reuters) - M&T Bank’s chairman and chief executive officer, Robert Wilmers, died on Saturday night at home after nearly 35 years leading the Buffalo, New York-based company, the bank said on Sunday.

Wilmers, 83, was succeeded by Robert Brady, the bank’s lead outside director who assumed the position of non-executive chairman, according to a statement from the bank.

The bank’s three vice chairmen, Richard Gold, Rene Jones and Kevin Pearson, will oversee M&T Bank’s daily operations.

Wilmer oversaw massive growth in the bank’s assets, which rose to $120 billion in 2017 from $2 billion when he took over in 1983. He also spearheaded a regional expansion that took the bank to nearly 800 branches across the eastern United States from about 50 in one state.

In a statement from the bank, Berkshire Hathaway CEO and M&T shareholder Warren Buffett described Wilmer as “a remarkable banker ... and a wonderful friend.”

Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Peter Cooney

