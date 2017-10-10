FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wilmington Trust reaches agreement on criminal charges
2017年10月10日 / 下午2点55分 / 8 天前

Wilmington Trust reaches agreement on criminal charges

1 分钟阅读

WILMINGTON, Del, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Wilmington Trust Corp has reached an agreement on criminal charges that the bank concealed its deteriorating condition from regulators and investors in 2009 and 2010, a U.S. judge said on Tuesday, just as a trial was set to begin. U.S. District Judge Richard Andrews said the trial against the four individual defendants, who are former Wilmington Trust executives, was postponed until March 12, 2018.

Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware; Editing by W Simon

