MTU Aero, Sikorsky to jointly bid for German helicopter contract

FRANKFURT, March 1 (Reuters) - German aircraft engine maker MTU Aero Engines and Lockheed Martin’s Sikorsky will compete jointly for the German air force’s heavy lift helicopter contract.

Under the agreement, MTU would provide engine maintenance, repair and overhaul for the CH-53K helicopters, which are to replace the air force’s aging CH-53G fleet, it said on Thursday.

It has an 18 percent work share for the helicopter’s engines. It already works with Sikorsky and GE Aviation on the CH-53K for the U.S. Marine Corps. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan Editing by Tom Sims)