MOVES-Danziger joins MUFG as mng director, US investment-grade loans

NEW YORK, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc (MUFG) said on Monday that it has hired Robert Danziger, a 25-year industry veteran most recently from Deutsche Bank Securities, as a managing director in its U.S. investment grade syndicated loans business.

Danziger will be based in New York, and his responsibilities will include Midwestern U.S. as well as general industry clients, MUFG said in a statement.

He will report to Jeffrey Knowles, managing director, and co-head of MUFG’s debt capital markets, Americas.

At Deutsche Bank, Danziger was head of investment grade loan capital markets for the Americas since 2004. ”By adding him to our deep bench, MUFG is now able to offer its valued clients the talent and experience of another senior-level loan market expert,“ Knowles said in the statement. ”We look forward to adding Rob’s insight and advice to our growing debt capital markets platform.”

At Deutsche Bank, Danziger was a member of groups that won IFR’s Global Loan House of the Year in 2013 and Deal of the Year in 2010.

Danziger also worked at Citicorp Securities Inc/Salomon Smith Barney, First Chicago and Chemical Bank. He received his B.A. from Union College, and his MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business. (Reporting By Lynn Adler; Editing by Jon Methven)