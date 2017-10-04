FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-MUFG appoints Ben Griffiths as global head of fund financing
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
2017年10月4日 / 上午9点17分 / 14 天前

MOVES-MUFG appoints Ben Griffiths as global head of fund financing

1 分钟阅读

Oct 4 (Reuters) - MUFG Investor Services, the global asset-servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc , appointed Ben Griffiths as managing director, global head of fund financing.

He will be based in London and will report to John Sergides, global head of sales and marketing.

Griffiths joins MUFG from Citco Financial Products, a subsidiary of Citco Group, where he was managing director and CEO, responsible for lending and FX solutions. (Reporting by Sonam Rai in Bengalru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

