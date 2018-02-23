MOVES-Zingarini joins loan trading team at MUFG

NEW YORK, Feb 23 (LPC) - Paul Zingarini, a former head of loan trading at RBC Capital Markets, has joined the loan trading team at MUFG as the bank seeks to expand its loan origination and distribution efforts.

He joined the bank last year and moved to the loan trading desk this month, an MUFG spokesperson confirmed.

Zingarini, a senior loan trader based in New York, reports to Art de Pena, head of loan syndicate and distribution at MUFG.

US loan trade volume skyrocketed to at least a seven-year high of US$714.8bn in 2017, according to IHS Markit data. The US loan market also saw record institutional issuance of US$923.8bn last year driven by refinancing and repricing activity, according to Thomson Reuters LPC data.

Zingarini joined RBC in 2008 to oversee the build-out of the bank’s US public secondary loan trading platform, according to a news release from that time. He also worked at Citigroup, according to FINRA BrokerCheck. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss)