2017年10月30日 / 下午1点41分 / 更新于 21 小时前

Resolution, Swiss Re interested in life insurance run-off assets

Alexander Hübner, Arno Schuetze

1 分钟阅读

MUNICH/FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s Resolution Group, Swiss Re and Cinven have expressed interest in the large German portfolios of run-off life insurance currently owned by Ergo and Generali , sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Munich Re’s primary insurance unit Ergo and the German subsidiary of Italy’s Generali are considering the sale of their respective portfolios of six and four million policies.

An Ergo spokeswoman said the company had yet to decide whether to divest the assets but would do so soon.

Swiss Re and Cinven declined to comment while Resolution was not immediately available to comment.

Writing by Tom Sims; Editing Ludwig Burger

