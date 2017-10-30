FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Resolution, Swiss Re interested in acquiring German life run-off policies
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
时事要闻
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国财经
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
深度分析
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
#瑞士市场报道
2017年10月30日 / 下午3点36分 / 更新于 19 小时内

UPDATE 1-Resolution, Swiss Re interested in acquiring German life run-off policies

3 分钟阅读

* Cinven’s Viridium also interested in portfolios - sources

* Cinven willing to inject further capital into Viridium - sources

* High regulatory hurdles likely - sources (Adds further details)

By Alexander Hübner and Arno Schuetze

MUNICH/FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s Resolution Group, Swiss Re and private equity firm Cinven have expressed an interest in acquiring two large German life insurance portfolios owned by Ergo and Generali, sources familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Munich Re’s primary insurance affiliate Ergo and the German subsidiary of Italy’s Generali are considering the sale of their respective portfolios of 6 million and 4 million policies in run-off.

A spokeswoman for Ergo said the company had yet to decide whether to sell the portfolio but would do so soon.

Swiss Re and Cinven declined to comment, while Resolution was not immediately available to comment.

Cinven has indicated that it is willing to inject money into its life insurance and pensions group Viridium - owned by Cinven and Hannover Re - to acquire the German portfolios.

Ergo and fellow insurers are struggling to pay guaranteed returns to clients because of record-low interest rates. Combined with more stringent European capital rules, these have prompted some to offload some life insurance operations.

Financial services groups specialising in the run-off of life insurance policies are vying for these portfolios. They acquire policies until their expiry and aim to turn a profit by measures such as cutting administrative costs.

Ergo’s run-off life portfolio has assets of 56 billion euros ($65 billion), while Generali’s is around 40 billion euros.

The sales of the Ergo and the Generali portfolios would mark the largest ever sale of closed books. Dutch insurer Aegon sold a 9 billion pounds ($12 billion) book of closed UK life business last year and Britain’s Standard Life has said it is open to the sale of its 16 billion-pound closed annuity portfolio.

In Germany, only a handful of smaller portfolios of the roughly 90 life insurers have changed hands, including those of Arag Leben, Delta Lloyd, Basler Leben, Heidelberger Leben and Skandia. Cinven bought Heidelberger Leben and Skandia Leben, which are now rebranded as Viridium.

The German financial watchdog will have to approve any sale, which would depend on the solvency of the future owner.

“The hurdle will continue to be very high,” said a person in the industry. “It is unlikely that anything will happen quickly.” ($1 = 0.8607 euros) ($1 = 0.7591 pounds) (Additional reporting by Paul Arnold in Zürich and Simon Jessop in London; Writing by Tom Sims; Editing by Ludwig Burger, Greg Mahlich)

我们的标准：汤森路透"信任原则"
