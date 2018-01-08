FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
'The Greatest Showman' swings to top of Billboard 200 chart
January 8, 2018 / 7:57 PM / 更新于 17 hours ago

'The Greatest Showman' swings to top of Billboard 200 chart

2 分钟阅读

LOS ANGELES, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The soundtrack for circus musical “The Greatest Showman” climbed its way to the top of the U.S. weekly Billboard 200 album chart on Monday, leaving offerings from Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift as the runner-ups.

“The Greatest Showman” soundtrack, which features songs by the cast including Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya, sold another 106,000 total album units in the week ending Jan. 4, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.

The soundtrack’s lead song, “This is Me,” won the Golden Globe award for best original song in a motion picture on Sunday. The 20th Century Fox film, about circus entertainer P. T. Barnum, has grossed $150 million worldwide since its Dec. 20 release.

Sheeran’s “Divide” album remained at No. 2 for a second week with sales of 67,000 units, while his single “Perfect” featuring Beyonce held steady at No. 1 on the Digital Songs chart with another 109,000 copies sold.

Swift’s “Reputation” album, which opened 2018 at the top of the Billboard 200 chart last week, dropped to No. 3 with 48,000 units sold.

No new entries made the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart this week. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy; Editing by Tom Brown)

