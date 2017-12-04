FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Taylor Swift spends third week atop Billboard 200 chart
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月4日 / 晚上9点00分 / 更新于 13 小时前

Taylor Swift spends third week atop Billboard 200 chart

Piya Sinha-Roy

2 分钟阅读

LOS ANGELES, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Taylor Swift held onto her throne atop the weekly U.S. Billboard 200 album chart for a third consecutive week on Monday.

Swift’s “Reputation” record sold another 147,000 album units in the week ending Nov. 30, according to figures from Nielsen Music.

At No. 2 this week is acappella group Pentatonix’s festive album “A Pentatonix Christmas,” while British singer Sam Smith’s latest album “The Thrill of it All” held steady at No. 3.

The only new entry in the top 10 of the Billboard 200 chart this week was a collaborative album by rappers Jadakiss and Fabolous, “Friday on Elm Street,” opening at No. 10.

The Billboard 200 chart tallies units from album sales, song sales (10 songs equal one album) and streaming activity (1,500 streams equal one album).

On the Digital Songs chart, which measures online single sales, Ed Sheeran’s love song “Perfect” climbed to No. 1 from No. 3 with nearly 60,000 copies sold.

The singer released a new version of “Perfect” on Dec. 1, in which he duets with Beyonce. As of Monday, the song is at the top of the U.S. iTunes chart and has been viewed nearly 22 million times on YouTube. (Reporting by Piya Sinha-Roy Editing by Sandra Maler)

