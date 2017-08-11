FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 天前
Cash-strapped SoundCloud receives new funding; CEO to step aside
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造"一带一路"新名片
2017年8月11日 / 下午4点27分 / 2 天前

Cash-strapped SoundCloud receives new funding; CEO to step aside

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Aug 11 (Reuters) - SoundCloud has received a "substantial" new round of investment, the company said on Friday, insulating the popular online music streaming service from potentially running out of cash later this year, after laying off 40 percent of its staff in July.

The company said in a blog post that the new financing round was raised from media-focused investment bank Raine Group of New York and Singapore's sovereign wealth fund Temasek, without disclosing the amount of the funding or other terms.

One source familiar with the new stake said the investment amounted to around $170 million (144 million euros) as reported on Thursday by Axios, which had obtained the deal's term sheet.

The company said that as part of the new investment, digital media veterans Kerry Trainor and Michael Weissman, respectively the former chief executive and chief operating officer of online video service Vimeo, would take the same roles at SoundCloud.

SoundCloud founder and former CEO Alexander Ljung has agreed to step aside to become chairman of the board, it said. (1 euro = $1.1816) (Reporting By Eric Auchard; Editing by Edward Taylor)

